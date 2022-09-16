Annunci per Dragon Ball al Tokyo Game ShowWorld of Warcraft - filmato dietro le quinte505 GAMES CELEBRA IL SUCCESSO AL TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile ridefinirà il concetto di Battle royale Call of Duty: Next: Una nuova mappa Al Mazrah, in Call of Duty: ...CALL OF DUTY NEXT - I PRINCIPALI ANNUNCIMaltempo Marche : almeno 10 morti e 4 dispersi, tra loro due bambiniNFL PRO ERA in uscita su piattaforma Meta QuestGTA Online: arriva la nuova serie della comunitàSuikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars in ...Ultime Blog

MWF: Info & Match annunciati per “Back To Business” (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) Le Info e i Match annunciati per “Back To Business”, in programma Sabato 17 Settembre a Pero (MI): MWF Back To BusinessSabato 17 Settembre – Pero (MI)Palazzetto dello Sport – Via Papa Giovanni XXIIIInizio Ore 20.30 – Ingresso e Prevendita Biglietti QUI , QUI e QUI Match annunciati: – I Dangerous Arrows (Max Peach &; AB Knight) difenderanno gli MWF Tag Team Title contro i Rebel Souls (Kronos &; Steve McKee);– Camilla e Mary Cooper si affronteranno nel Match che assegnerà la cintura AIWF European Woman’s Champion;– Matt Disaster affronta The Entertrainer, Special Referee Nemesi; Annunciata la presenza del MWF Champion Andres Diamond.
