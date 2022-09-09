China-Europe Environment and Climate Qingdao Forum Announced at 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) (Di venerdì 9 settembre 2022) - BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The China-Europe Qingdao Forum on Sustainable Development and 2022 International Health and Environment Industry Development Forum, co-hosted by the International Health and Environment Industries Association (IHEIA) and Qingdao Municipal People's Government, was successfully held on September 5, and attracted substantial attention from the governments and social communities of more than ten European countries including France, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Iceland. At the Forum, Sun Yonghong, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, Secretary of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
China-Europe Qingdao Forum on Sustainable Development and 2022 International Health and Environment Industry Development Forum Held in Beijing
China - Europe Qingdao Forum on Sustainable Development and 2022 International Health and Environment Industry Development Forum Held in ...BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The China - Europe Sustainable Development Qingdao Forum and 2022 International Health and Environment Forum took place at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on September 5. The forum, themed ... FOCUS CINITALIA - China-Europe Railway Express, un treno merci da 75 miliardi Milano Finanza
FOCUS CINITALIA - Treni, navi & c, l’evoluzione delle interconnessioni con la CinaNel continente eurasiatico, il numero di treni Cina-Europa ha registrato una crescita esplosiva dei convogli in circolazione, il cui numero è ormai arrivato a quasi 900 volte quello delle origini. Le ...
