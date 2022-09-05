Risultati Serie A : Udinese-Roma 4-0Ndrangheta : arresti in tutta ItaliaTerremoto Oggi : forte scossa in Sudovest CinaGas : sale il prezzo a 275 euroSkincare Uomo: Prenditi Cura della Pelle con le Creme Viso Naturali ...Rientro dalle vacanze : 5 preziosi consigli per tornare al lavoro ...Perché scegliere un'assicurazione auto online?Nuovi filmati di gioco per Biomutant catturati su ConsoleBalmain e Pokémon per una collezione in edizione limitataIFA 2022 - Celly presenta lo smartwatch TrainerMoonUltime Blog

Leica Biosystems Announces Partnership with Indica Labs to Deliver Integrated Digital Pathology Workflow Solutions for Mutual Customers

Leica Biosystems
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Leica Biosystems Announces Partnership with Indica Labs to Deliver Integrated Digital Pathology Workflow Solutions for Mutual Customers (Di lunedì 5 settembre 2022) VISTA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Leica Biosystems, a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in Workflow Solutions, and Indica Labs, the industry-leading provider of computational and image management software in Digital Pathology, today announced a Partnership focused on Delivering compatible Digital Pathology Workflow Solutions. The agreement establishes a cooperation between Leica Biosystems and Indica Labs with a commitment to maintain ongoing file format compatibility between Leica Biosystems Aperio GT 450 ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterSDBNJobs : Lead Biostatistician – Leica Biosystems – Vista, CA - -

Microtomo automatico Mercato 2022 | Sondaggio annuale Ultime prove e analisi tra pari fino al 2028  Cineforme

Leica Biosystems Announces Partnership with Indica Labs to Deliver Integrated Digital Pathology Workflow Solutions for Mutual Customers

VISTA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems, a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions, and Indica ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leica Biosystems
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Leica Biosystems Leica Biosystems Announces Partnership with