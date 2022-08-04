Overwatch League, Houston Outlaws vuole liberarsi di 3 giocatori (ma non trova acquirenti) (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) Il team Houston Outlaws, che milita nella Overwatch League, sta attuando grossi cambiamenti nel suo roster. L’organizzazione di esports sta infatti offrendo tre dei suoi attuali giocatori, ovvero l’OWL Se-Hyun “Pelican” Oh (nominato come Rookie of the Year 2021), il supporto Seung-Hyun “Ir1s” Kim e il tank Min-Jun “PIGGY” Shin, come riportato anche dal sito Dexerto. Nonostante tutti gli sforzi compiuti per trasferire questi giocatori ad un’altra organizzazione, gli Houston Outlaws non hanno trovato finora club interessati. Alcune fonti hanno detto a Dexerto che Houston Outlaws vorrebbe liberarsi di Pelican e P1GGY insieme, piuttosto che mettere sul tavolo due trattative ...Leggi su esports247
esports247_it : Overwatch League, Houston Outlaws vuole liberarsi di 3 giocatori (ma non trova acquirenti) - EsportsWebit : UH, la Overwatch League fa tappa tra gli studenti per un'esperienza unica - jjb273 : #Blizzard che sbaglia qualcosa, che stranezza è? - EsportsWebit : Overwatch League: Ecco il nuovo DPS dei Vancouver Titans. - DeugemoTwo : @M4gnoVy Il perché esatto non lo sappiamo e non so se mai lo sapremo. Possiamo intuire da un lato di volersi conce… -
I Vancouver Titans hanno firmato k1ngHQ I Vancouver Titans sono attualmente il fondo del barile quando si tratta della Overwatch League. La squadra è ancora senza vittorie, nonostante la stagione 2022 sia a metà strada, il che significa che in realtà è al di sotto dell'1 - 11 New York Excelsior, Paris Eternal e ...
Los Angeles Gladiators continua il suo successo nel 2022 vincendo anche la Midseason MadnessHQ Il secondo ciclo di tornei della stagione 2022 dell'Overwatch League è ora nei libri contabili poiché la Midseason Madness si è ora conclusa, il che significa che abbiamo un vincitore di cui parlare. Per questa stagione, la squadra che ha vinto il ... UH, la Overwatch League fa tappa tra gli studenti per un'esperienza unica ESports Web
Blizzard Breaks Its Silence On $45 Overwatch Skin ControversyBlizzard addressed the controversy in a response to IGN, writing, "This survey is entirely intended to better understand player preferences for different types of 'Overwatch 2' cosmetics. Prices ...
Houston Outlaws reportedly looking to sell Pelican, Ir1s, PIGGYThe Overwatch League Houston Outlaws is set to revamp its active lineup in the near future. The organization has been actively offering three of its current players—the 2021 OWL Rookie of the Year ...
