Overwatch League, Houston Outlaws vuole liberarsi di 3 giocatori (ma non trova acquirenti) (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) Il team Houston Outlaws, che milita nella Overwatch League, sta attuando grossi cambiamenti nel suo roster. L’organizzazione di esports sta infatti offrendo tre dei suoi attuali giocatori, ovvero l’OWL Se-Hyun “Pelican” Oh (nominato come Rookie of the Year 2021), il supporto Seung-Hyun “Ir1s” Kim e il tank Min-Jun “PIGGY” Shin, come riportato anche dal sito Dexerto. Nonostante tutti gli sforzi compiuti per trasferire questi giocatori ad un’altra organizzazione, gli Houston Outlaws non hanno trovato finora club interessati. Alcune fonti hanno detto a Dexerto che Houston Outlaws vorrebbe liberarsi di Pelican e P1GGY insieme, piuttosto che mettere sul tavolo due trattative ... Leggi su esports247 (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) Il team, che milita nella, sta attuando grossi cambiamenti nel suo roster. L’organizzazione di esports sta infatti offrendo tre dei suoi attuali, ovvero l’OWL Se-Hyun “Pelican” Oh (nominato come Rookie of the Year 2021), il supporto Seung-Hyun “Ir1s” Kim e il tank Min-Jun “PIGGY” Shin, come riportato anche dal sito Dexerto. Nonostante tutti gli sforzi compiuti per trasferire questiad un’altra organizzazione, glinon hannoto finora club interessati. Alcune fonti hanno detto a Dexerto chevorrebbedi Pelican e P1GGY insieme, piuttosto che mettere sul tavolo due trattative ...

