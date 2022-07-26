Two Clinical Studies to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 at Home Reveal Value of Exscalate, Dompé's AI Platform for Drug Design (Di martedì 26 luglio 2022) MILAN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A ("Dompé") today announced positive results from two Studies demonstrating that Treatment with oral raloxifene, a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) with a proven safety profile, may be effective against SARS-CoV-2, including its Clinically relevant variants. The two Studies were conducted in collaboration with the Italian National Institute for the Infectious Diseases "Lazzaro Spallanzani" in Rome and other important Clinical and preClinical research groups highly committed to COVID-19 research. "The Clinical results on raloxifene published on Lancet's eClinical Medicine1 show a significant virological impact in term of negative ...Leggi su iltempo
Two Clinical Studies to Treat Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 at Home Reveal Value of Exscalate, Dompé's AI Platform for Drug Design
