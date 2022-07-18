Quali negozi accettano crypto come pagamento?Kingston rilascia le memorie FURY Renegade DDR5 e Renegade DDR5 RGBLEGO presenta il nuovo set The Office LEGO IdeasCane incatenato sul balcone sotto il sole : liberato e multa al ...Marcell Jacobs si ritira dai Mondiali : fermato dai mediciGli Stati Uniti chiedono estradizione boss QuinteroAllerta arancione Francia per caldo recordMondiali Atletica : americano Fred Kerley oro nei 100 mDC League of SuperPets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso Recensione PS4LEGENDS OF KINGDOM RUSH è ora disponibile su STEAMUltime Blog

SHL Medical announces plans for a new manufacturing site in the US

SHL Medical
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Medical (hereinafter referred to as SHL) has ...

zazoom
Commenta
SHL Medical announces plans for a new manufacturing site in the US (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SHL Medical (hereinafter referred to as "SHL") has revealed plans for a new manufacturing site in the US, in response to the growing market demand for its autoinjector product portfolio. The decision stems from SHL's strategic assessments in extending its production to North America. The new US site will be located in North Charleston, South Carolina, and will boast approximately 25,000 m2 (270,000 ft2). With initial investments of US$ 90 million, SHL is expected to create an estimate of 165 local employment opportunities. Operations are expected to launch by 2024.  The South Carolina site will be an advanced facility with Medical device injection molding and fully automated assembly capabilities. Together with ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Emofilia A, dalla real life conferme di migliore efficacia profilattica per efmoroctocog alfa rispetto al fattore VIII a emivita standard  PharmaStar

Acera Surgical, Inc. Announces GPO Agreement with Capstone for its Synthetic Resorbable Hybrid-Scale Fiber Matrix, Restrata®

Acera Surgical, Inc. (Acera), a leading bioscience company developing and commercializing a portfolio of fully synthetic materials for regenerative medical applications, today announced it has entered ...

SHL Medical announces plans for a new manufacturing site in North Charleston, South Carolina

SHL Medical (hereinafter referred to as "SHL") has revealed plans for a new manufacturing site in North Charleston, South Carolina, in response to the growing market demand for its autoinjector ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SHL Medical
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SHL Medical Medical announces plans manufacturing site