Vantage partners Supercar Blondie to take its global ESG journey into overdrive. (Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) SINGAPORE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that it has partnered Supercar Blondie, in the launch of its global ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) programme. This marks Vantage and Supercar Blondie's first collaboration into the ESG space. The partnership will focus on driving innovation for electric vehicle production, promoting gender equality, and putting a spotlight on climate change. Supercar Blondie is a popular digital media publisher, best loved for their light-hearted videos on luxury Supercars, with over 75 million social followers across their channels. Alexandra Mary 'Alex' Hirschi, from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that it has partnered Supercar Blondie, in the launch of its global ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) programme. This marks Vantage and Supercar Blondie's first collaboration into the ESG space. The partnership will focus on driving innovation for electric vehicle production, promoting gender equality, and putting a spotlight on climate change. Supercar Blondie is a popular digital media publisher, best loved for their light-hearted videos on luxury Supercars, with over 75 million social followers across their channels. Alexandra Mary 'Alex' Hirschi, from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
SOFTBANK AND ALTAEROS LAUNCH WORLD'S FIRST AUTONOMOUS AEROSTAT... build IoT networks to monitor industrial sites or crop health, provide an elevated vantage point ... Altaeros is backed by SoftBank Group, SPARX, SKK, Safar Partners and others. Learn more at www.
ISF Raises $312 Million for a 3rd Secondary Fund Focusing on the Israeli High - Tech MarketNir previously served as Managing Director in U,S, based venture capital fund Vantage Point Capital Partners, and as a General Partner in the Israeli venture capital fund Formula Ventures. Eva ... Hpe Partner Ready Vantage, il nuovo programma partner per i clienti che seguono un approccio as-a-Service Industria Italiana
Vantage partnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vantage partners