Vantage partners Supercar Blondie to take its global ESG journey into overdrive

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) SINGAPORE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that it has partnered, in the launch of itsESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) programme. This marksand's first collaborationthe ESG space. Thehip will focus on driving innovation for electric vehicle production, promoting gender equality, and putting a spotlight on climate change.is a popular digital media publisher, best loved for their light-hearted videos on luxurys, with over 75 million social followers across their channels. Alexandra Mary 'Alex' Hirschi, from ...