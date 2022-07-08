Occupy Supreme Court: assemblee cittadine a difesa dei diritti (Di venerdì 8 luglio 2022) Ieri la chiusura tanto temuta è arrivata: l’unica clinica per aborti del Mississippi, la Jackson Women’s Health Organizazion, dopo aver perso martedì l’ultimo ricorso di fronte alla corte, ha chiuso L'articolo proviene da il manifesto. Leggi su ilmanifesto
Pubblicità
OccupyGhana demands update from the Supreme Court on suit on Auditor-General’s powersPress group, OccupyGhana has requested an update on the lawsuit at the Supreme Court to seek interpretations into the extent of powers of the Auditor-General.
OccupyGhana requests Supreme Court to provide update on case that seeks clarity on powers of Auditor-GeneralA pressure group, OccupyGhana has requested for the Supreme Court to provide an update on the lawsuit that sought to demand an interpretation of the powers of the Auditor-General (A-G).
Occupy SupremeSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Occupy Supreme