Westworld 4 su Sky e NOW dal 4 luglio: la posta in gioco per il futuro dell'umanità è ancora più alta

Al via da oggi Westworld 4 su Sky e NOW. La nuova stagione dello sci-fi drama di culto firmato HBO creato da Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, arriverà in esclusiva per l'Italia sul canale satellitare a pagamento e anche in streaming sulla piattaforma dal 4 luglio. Descritta come "un'oscura odissea sul destino della vita senziente sulla Terra", la quarta stagione vedrà il grande ritorno di Evan Rachel Wood, della vincitrice dell'Emmy Thandiwe Newton, di Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul e Angela Sarafyan. New-entry nel cast la vincitrice del premio Oscar per West Side Story Ariana DeBose in un ruolo non ancora svelato. La posta in gioco per il libero arbitrio e per il futuro dell'umanità, qualunque cosa ciò significhi veramente, ...

