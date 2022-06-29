BioLineRx Enters Co-Development Agreement with GenFleet to Further Develop Motixafortide in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma PDAC | Advised by MSQ Ventures

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/M.S.Q.("MSQ") is pleased to announce that its client,Ltd. ("") (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), has successfully entered into a co-Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology focused biopharmaceutical company based in Shanghai, China, for theofin(""). Under the terms of thewill design and execute a randomized Phase 2b clinical trial that will enroll approximately 200 first-line metastaticpatients in ...