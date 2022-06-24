Kovol has become the new player of the 140W GaN Charger Market (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Last year, the giant mobile company unveiled the re-imagined 16-inch laptop with a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity and exceptional battery life, which requires a 140W power adapter. Well, as we know, the latest laptop 16 original Charger can only charge one device, which is not convenient for those who want to charge their mobile phone simultaneously during a business trip. To tackle this problem, the fast-charging brand Kovol recommended by ZDNet and XDA, owned by Stiger Group-the supplier to Anker, AOC, and RAVPower has wasted no time in implementing the latest Power Delivery 3.1 into their brand new 140W dual-port wall Charger designed for the latest laptop 16", which can fast charge two devices at once. Kovol has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Last year, the giant mobile company unveiled the re-imagined 16-inch laptop with a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity and exceptional battery life, which requires a 140W power adapter. Well, as we know, the latest laptop 16 original Charger can only charge one device, which is not convenient for those who want to charge their mobile phone simultaneously during a business trip. To tackle this problem, the fast-charging brand Kovol recommended by ZDNet and XDA, owned by Stiger Group-the supplier to Anker, AOC, and RAVPower has wasted no time in implementing the latest Power Delivery 3.1 into their brand new 140W dual-port wall Charger designed for the latest laptop 16", which can fast charge two devices at once. Kovol has ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Rem Koolhaas ha realizzato un'enorme casa di carta per l'ultima sfilata di PradaRem Koolhaas, il cui studio OMA collabora con Prada da quasi 20 anni, spiega il concetto di «resistenza al lusso» che sta alla base del design del set per la sfilata Primavera 23 ...
Kovol hasSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kovol has