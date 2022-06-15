A – Team | Templeton Peck | “Sberla” veniva dal futuro | Questo è il suo presente

Leggi su newstv

(Di mercoledì 15 giugno 2022) La squadra dell’A-non era completa senza “” e la sua capacità di ottenere qualsiasi cosa. Ma pochi sanno chedal “”., detto “” (in inglese era “Faceman”) era, nella squadra, l’addetto, per così dire all’approvvigionamento. Compito che portava a termine in modo creativo…alias Dirk Benedict (web source)Difficile dirgli di no Il suo grado è quello di tenente, il braccio destro di Hannibal. E’ chiamato “Faccia da” per la capacità di esercitare con successo il suo fascino non solo sulle rappresentanti del gentil sesso presenti nella fiction, ma anche su tutti coloro da cui intende ottenere qualcosa. Dotato di una parlantina in grado di ubriacare chiunque, riesce ad ottenere tutto ...