Project Artemis: Jason Bateman abbandona il film con Scarlett Johansson e Chris Evans per divergenze creative (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) Jason Bateman non dirigerà più il preannunciato Project Artemis, mastodontic produzione che vede protagoniste le star dell'MCU Scarlett Johansson e Chris Evans. Jason Bateman ha abbandonato la regia di Project Artemis, imponente progetto interpretato da Scarlett Johansson e Chris Evans, acquisito da Apple per oltre 100 milioni, citando come motivazione divergenze creative. Scarlett Johansson sta producendo Project Artemis con Jonathan Lia e Keenan Flynn attraverso la loro società di produzione These ...Leggi su movieplayer
Blue Origin NS - 21: successo per il quinto voloQuesto razzo verrà utilizzato anche per lanciare in orbita i satelliti Project Kuiper e per portare ... L'azienda di Jeff Bezos potrebbe anche realizzare un lander lunare per le future missioni Artemis.
ILC Dover Among Industry Team Selected to Provide the Next Generation of Spacesuits for NASAThe spacesuits will be a vital part of NASA's Artemis missions, which is set to be the historic ... working on this new spacesuit has been the perfect project for our expert team,' said Patty Stoll, ...
Jason Bateman Suddenly Exits His Next High-Profile ProjectBateman was brought on as the director of the project. However, both he and These Pictures, the production company behind Artemis, agreed to part ways amicably. The two sides repo ...
