“Playing for change”: Hard Rock Cafe Firenze ospita uno dei 50 concerti internazionali di beneficienza con l’esibizione di Giuseppe Scarpato e il suo Hillside Power Trio (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) (Adnkronos) – Venerdì 24 giugno la band locale guidata dal noto chitarrista si esibisce nel tempio fiorentino del Rock per l’unica data italiana dei concerti UNDISCOVERED che Hard Rock International organizza in tutto il mondo a sostegno di aspiranti artisti e gruppi locali in collaborazione con Playing for change. Firenze, 8 giugno 2022 – Hard Rock Cafe Firenze è fra i 20 palcoscenici del mondo selezionati da Hard Rock Cafe International per ospitare uno dei 50 concerti di artisti e band emergenti in collaborazione con Playing for change e la Playing For ... Leggi su sbircialanotizia (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) (Adnkronos) – Venerdì 24 giugno la band locale guidata dal noto chitarrista si esibisce nel tempio fiorentino delper l’unica data italiana deiUNDISCOVERED cheInternational organizza in tutto il mondo a sostegno di aspiranti artisti e gruppi locali in collaborazione confor, 8 giugno 2022 –è fra i 20 palcoscenici del mondo selezionati daInternational perre uno dei 50di artisti e band emergenti in collaborazione confore laFor ...

