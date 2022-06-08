ARÇEL?K PUBLISHES ITS 14TH SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - ARÇEL?K URGES ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO CHANGE FOR A BETTER WORLD - Arçelik published its 14TH SUSTAINABILITY REPORT with the theme, "Lead the Change, Shape the Future," including its SUSTAINABILITY performance in 2021 and targets for the future, rooting its leading position in SUSTAINABILITY with ambitious targets. - Aiming for zero emissions by 2050, Arçelik procured 69 percent green electricity, and also prevented the emission of approximately 5,514 metric tons of CO? thanks to 228 energy efficiency projects. - The company also reduced its Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) GHG emissions stemming from manufacturing by 20 percent in 2021 compared to the 2018 base year. - Over the past 12 years, Arçelik has saved water corresponding to the daily water consumption of approximately 2.7 million ...Leggi su iltempo
