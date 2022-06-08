Honor of Kings in arrivo per tutti i giocatori del mondoIL KIT DEL TIFOSO PER UN’ESTATE ALL’INSEGNA DELLA SERIE ALEGO presenta il set più adrenalinico Montagne Russe LEGOKlonoa Phantasy Reverie Series nuovo trailerGhostbusters Spirits Unleashed festeggia il Ghostbusters DayBlink Video Doorbell, videocitofono Amazon, disponibile in ItaliaRed Dead Online: maggiori guadagni per i Distillatori!Ucraina, Kiev : da Banca mondiale altri 1,49 miliardi di dollariLaura Speranza : Ecco chi è la moglie di Stefano TacconiIn Iran deraglia treno passeggeri : 10 morti e 50 feritiUltime Blog

ARÇEL?K PUBLISHES ITS 14TH SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (Di mercoledì 8 giugno 2022) - ARÇEL?K URGES ALL STAKEHOLDERS TO CHANGE FOR A BETTER WORLD - Arçelik published its 14TH SUSTAINABILITY REPORT with the theme, "Lead the Change, Shape the Future," including its SUSTAINABILITY performance in 2021 and targets for the future, rooting its leading position in SUSTAINABILITY with ambitious targets. - Aiming for zero emissions by 2050, Arçelik procured 69 percent green electricity, and also prevented the emission of approximately 5,514 metric tons of CO? thanks to 228 energy efficiency projects. - The company also reduced its Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) GHG emissions stemming from manufacturing by 20 percent in 2021 compared to the 2018 base year. - Over the past 12 years, Arçelik has saved water corresponding to the daily water consumption of approximately 2.7 million ...
