Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins in arrivo il 3 giugnoSONIC FRONTIERS: TRAILER UFFICIALEVolvo ed Epic Games portano la visualizzazione fotorealistica nelle ...Hisense: una settimana ricca di sorpreseSfregiate con acido a Napoli : fermata la ziaGuerra Ucraina : In Russia sono in corso esercitazioni nucleariEvercade EXP - Announcement TrailerNintendo @ Fuorisalone 2022 - A casa ovunqueJURASSIC WORLD: IL DOMINIO I PRODOTTI PER AVVENTURE GIURASSICHEEA Sports F1 22 ridefinisce il weekend di garaUltime Blog

GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

GSMA APPOINTS
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA has appointed LARA DEWAR as CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ...

zazoom
Commenta
GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The GSMA has appointed LARA DEWAR as CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER (CMO). Ms. DEWAR starts effective from 1st June and will report to GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd. The move follows Ms. DEWAR's delivery of strategic reputational and corporate communications for the GSMA as Global Head of PR and Communications. For more than two years, Ms. DEWAR has helped the GSMA navigate pivotal global milestones, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as complex and shifting industry landscapes. Her experience, insights, and in-depth knowledge of the business provide an exceptional platform from which Ms. DEWAR will hit the ground running and ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

InterCloud Appoints Stephanie Lynch - Habib as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Before joining InterCloud, Stephanie led the global marketing and communications strategy of the GSMA, the global organisation representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ...

InterCloud Appoints Stephanie Lynch - Habib as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Before joining InterCloud, Stephanie led the global marketing and communications strategy of the GSMA, the global organisation representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ...

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes RingCentral as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the North American Unified Communications-as-a-Service Market

Global esports market to grow with a CAGR of 23.66% over the forecast period from 2021-2027... at 06:09 GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER The GSMA has appointed Lara Dewar as Chief ...

GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

The GSMA has appointed Lara Dewar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ms. Dewar starts effective from 1st June and will report to GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd. The move follows Ms. Dewar's ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GSMA APPOINTS
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GSMA APPOINTS GSMA APPOINTS LARA DEWAR CHIEF