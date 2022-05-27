SANY's international business picking up speed (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) CHANGSHA, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
SANY, the fast-growing Chinese construction equipment manufacturer, was never hindered by the pandemic in its pace of internationalization. Instead, its market coverage and product share outside the Chinese market enjoyed a boost, with the company's increased investment in R&D, sales, service and staffing. Data shows that the company is on track to become a global giant. In 2021, the company achieved overseas revenue of $314.5 million USD, a year-on-year increase of 54%, and a compound growth rate of 30.1% in the past three years. Take mining equipment and logistics equipment for example. The overseas sales revenue of mining equipment achieved $133.6 million USD in 2021 (101.1% year-on-year increase) while the figure for logistics equipment was $180 million USD (a year-on-year increase of 31.2%). ...Leggi su iltempo
SANY's international business picking up speedKnowing that after-sales service is key to the customer experience, SANY is continually optimizing its international service strategy to adapt to the international market environment. Localization and ...
