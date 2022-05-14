Century Age of Ashes | Recensione | Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot

Leggi su gamerbrain

(Di sabato 14 maggio 2022) Sul mercato esistono numerosi free to play, giochi gratis che danno a tutti la possibilità di divertirsi senza spendere un centesimo, essendo che il guadagno degli sviluppatori risiede nelle microtransazioni, vale a dire acquisto di oggetti nel negozio, Pass Battaglia e abbonamenti vari. Con questa premessa oggi vogliamo condividere con voi ladiAge of, un free to play incentrato sul combattimetno tra draghi, passato purtroppo inosservato agli occhi di molti, essendo stato lanciato in un periodo non proprio favorevole.Age ofSviluppato da Playwing,Age ofnon è narrativo, è un’esperienza prettamente multiplayer, nella quale dovrete sconfiggere gli avversari a bordo di draghi, ...