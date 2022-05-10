Venture Global Announces LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with ExxonMobil (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) ARLINGTON, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today, Venture Global LNG announced the execution of two new long-term Sales and Purchase Agreements (SPAs) with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific (EMLAP) for the sale of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Under the Agreements, the ExxonMobil affiliate will Purchase 1 MTPA from the Plaquemines LNG facility (Plaquemines) as well as 1 MTPA from the CP2 LNG facility (CP2). This is the second supply Agreement for CP2, which is expected to commence construction in 2023. Both facilities will replicate the same successful innovative design seen in operation today at Calcasieu Pass, where speed of execution resulted in the production of
