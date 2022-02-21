ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q3 FY 22 Earnings Report (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022) - GURGAON, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable energy company, today announced it will issue its third quarter fiscal year 2022 Earnings Report after the close of the market on February 24, 2022. A Conference Call has been scheduled to discuss the Earnings results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. IST) on February 25, 2022. The Conference Call can be accessed live via at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2spfx5if or by phone (toll-free) by dialing US/ Canada: 1 855 881 1339` UK: 0800 051 8245, India: 0008 0010 08443; Singapore: 800 101 2785; and Japan: 005 3116 1281 or +61 7 3145 4010 (toll). An audio replay will ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
