ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q3 FY 22 Earnings Report

- GURGAON, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc (ReNew or the Company) ...

ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q3 FY 22 Earnings Report (Di lunedì 21 febbraio 2022)

 ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable energy company, today announced it will issue its third quarter fiscal year 2022 Earnings Report after the close of the market on February 24, 2022. A Conference Call has been scheduled to discuss the Earnings results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. IST) on February 25, 2022. The Conference Call can be accessed live via at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2spfx5if or by phone (toll-free) by dialing US/ Canada: 1 855 881 1339` UK: 0800 051 8245, India: 0008 0010 08443; Singapore: 800 101 2785; and Japan: 005 3116 1281 or +61 7 3145 4010 (toll). An audio replay will ...
ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q3 FY 22 Earnings Report

About ReNew ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility - scale wind and solar energy ...

ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q3 FY 22 Earnings Report

GURGAON, India, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its third ...

