Modulaire Group | Trading update for the financial year ended 31 December 2021

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 7 febbraio 2022) -strategy delivering strong revenue and margin growth -announces fundraising to repay existing debt and fund signed M&A LONDON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/(together with its subsidiaries, the ""), Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, is pleased to provide a preliminaryfor the31. Theexpects to report the followingperformance for the: On the back of the's strong performance and given attractive market conditions, ...