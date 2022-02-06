Bambino in pozzo Marocco | Ultime notizie : Il piccolo Ryan respira a ...EA SPORTS annuncia le Stelle del Futuro di FIFA 22Grand Theft Auto 6 confermatoOlliOlli World Recensione PS4 ProCaduta dei capelli : Ecco tutti i rimediTV DALLA PARTE DEGLI ANIMALI : I CAVALLI CHE LEIDAA HA SALVATO DAL ...In Marocco si continua a scavare per salvare il piccolo RayanPavia : neonato su binari trascinato da un treno merciDrusilla Foer a Iva Zanicchi a Sanremo : Io sono coltaGhostWire Tokyo sarà lanciato in tutto il mondo a marzo 2022Ultime Blog

IMPACT | Lance Storm torna come producer

Lance Storm è un veterano del pro wrestling business con un lunga carriera alla spalle.

Commenta
IMPACT: Lance Storm torna come producer (Di domenica 6 febbraio 2022) Lance Storm è un veterano del pro wrestling business con un lunga carriera alla spalle. L’idea generale, però, è che il canadese abbia raccolto meno di quanto meritasse. Ora si appresta ad iniziare una nuova avventura professionale ad IMPACT Wrestling. Si tratta di un ritorno dopo che vi era stato nel 2019 seppur brevemente. Storm supervisionerà anche i prossimi tryout della Compagnia. torna il Gut Check IMPACT Wrestling ha annunciato il ritorno del Gut Check Tryout, che si terrà in occasione dell’Arnold Classic che si svolgerà il prossimo 6 marzo a Columbus, Ohio. Il nuovo tryout si svolgerà sotto la direzione di Lance Storm e John E. Bravo. Il canadese si appresta, dunque, a tornare ad IMPACT Wrestling ...
Lance Storm ritorna a #ImpactWrestling

