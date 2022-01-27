VAT HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR ITS PHASE THREE FACTORY EXTENSION IN MALAYSIA (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) GEORGE TOWN, MALAYSIA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Swiss-based VAT Group AG, the world's leading supplier of high-performance vacuum valves, today held a GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY to initiate the EXTENSION of its production facility in Penang, MALAYSIA. The new plant will cover an area of about 39,200 square meters and is estimated to create 500 employment opportunities once completed and running at full capacity. This project will more than double the production capacity of VAT's MALAYSIAn operation, increasing FACTORY output to over CHF 1 billion (MYR 4.6 billion1). The CEREMONY was attended by the Ambassador of Switzerland to MALAYSIA, Her Excellency Madam Andrea Reichlin, Deputy Penang Chief Minister 1 YB Dato' IR Haji Ahmad ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Swiss-based VAT Group AG, the world's leading supplier of high-performance vacuum valves, today held a GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY to initiate the EXTENSION of its production facility in Penang, MALAYSIA. The new plant will cover an area of about 39,200 square meters and is estimated to create 500 employment opportunities once completed and running at full capacity. This project will more than double the production capacity of VAT's MALAYSIAn operation, increasing FACTORY output to over CHF 1 billion (MYR 4.6 billion1). The CEREMONY was attended by the Ambassador of Switzerland to MALAYSIA, Her Excellency Madam Andrea Reichlin, Deputy Penang Chief Minister 1 YB Dato' IR Haji Ahmad ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VAT HOLDSCANNIBAL CORPSE: il primo singolo dall'album solista di George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher metalitalia.com
VAT HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR ITS PHASE THREE FACTORY EXTENSION IN MALAYSIASwiss-based VAT Group AG, the world's leading supplier of high-performance vacuum valves, today held a groundbreaking ceremony to initiate the extension of its production facility in Penang, Malaysia.
The Leeds cafe freezing pensioners are sitting in for hours every day just to escape their cold homesDenicos Italian Café in Crossgates sees elderly people visit every day just so they can get out of their homes which they cannot afford to heat ...
VAT HOLDSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VAT HOLDS