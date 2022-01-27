Vaccino Covid : ciclo completo a 87,27% over 12Montecitorio : iniziato il quarto scrutinio presidente RepubblicaOggi Giorno memoria per le vittime dell'OlocaustoCoree : da Pyongyang nuovo lancio missileXiaomi annuncia la serie Redmi Note 11 IDEE OUT OF THE BOX PER SAN VALENTINOOverwatch - è arrivato il Capodanno Lunare 2022Windows 11: al via gli aggiornamenti della fase finaleLEGO Ideas Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone RecensioneHUAWEI WATCH GT RUNNER: LA CORSA DIVENTA PROFESSIONALE Ultime Blog

VAT HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR ITS PHASE THREE FACTORY EXTENSION IN MALAYSIA

GEORGE TOWN, MALAYSIA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss-based VAT Group AG, the world's leading ...

zazoom
Commenta
VAT HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR ITS PHASE THREE FACTORY EXTENSION IN MALAYSIA (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) GEORGE TOWN, MALAYSIA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Swiss-based VAT Group AG, the world's leading supplier of high-performance vacuum valves, today held a GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY to initiate the EXTENSION of its production facility in Penang, MALAYSIA. The new plant will cover an area of about 39,200 square meters and is estimated to create 500 employment opportunities once completed and running at full capacity. This project will more than double the production capacity of VAT's MALAYSIAn operation, increasing FACTORY output to over CHF 1 billion (MYR 4.6 billion1). The CEREMONY was attended by the Ambassador of Switzerland to MALAYSIA, Her Excellency Madam Andrea Reichlin, Deputy Penang Chief Minister 1 YB Dato' IR Haji Ahmad ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VAT HOLDS

CANNIBAL CORPSE: il primo singolo dall'album solista di George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher  metalitalia.com

VAT HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR ITS PHASE THREE FACTORY EXTENSION IN MALAYSIA

Swiss-based VAT Group AG, the world's leading supplier of high-performance vacuum valves, today held a groundbreaking ceremony to initiate the extension of its production facility in Penang, Malaysia.

The Leeds cafe freezing pensioners are sitting in for hours every day just to escape their cold homes

Denicos Italian Café in Crossgates sees elderly people visit every day just so they can get out of their homes which they cannot afford to heat ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VAT HOLDS
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VAT HOLDS HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY PHASE THREE