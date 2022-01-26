L'eyeliner bold di Julia Fox e altri due make-up occhi di tendenza tra le star (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) Dal trucco occhi bling bling di Valentina e Chiara Ferragni all'eyeliner ultra bold e ultra grafico di Julia Fox, i riflettori si accendono sullo sguardoLeggi su vanityfair
Festival di Sanremo beauty look: i più belli, che hanno fatto la storia... in marrone terracotta, sfumato sulle tempie in un'onda di eyeliner. Il dettaglio top? Lo smalto, ... Romina Power e le sopracciglia bold Romina Power e Albano cantano Felicità a Sanremo 1982. La ...
Per ringiovanire il viso e allungare lo sguardo di occhi marroni, verdi e azzurri ecco le tendenze trucco dell'inverno 2022...metallizzata sia per ombretti che per eyeliner. Questi andrebbero applicati non solo sugli occhi ma anche come blush o per valorizzare l'arco di Cupido. Ancora, potremmo provare il trucco 'bold' che ...
Kanye West Is the Makeup Artist Behind Julia Fox's Dark Smokey EyeJulia Fox took to her Instagram story to reveal the makeup artist behind her bold eye looks for Paris Fashion Week Men's: Kanye West. In the photo, Ye is seen bent towards Fox with his hand extended ...
Robert Pattinson's Emo Batman Eyeliner Is NonnegotiableI just loved the idea of taking off [the mask] and under that there's the sweating and the dripping and the whole theatricality of becoming this character." Did Reeves's answer immediately conjure up ...
