Meysan Partners and Arkan Legal Consultants Group announce merger

Meysan Partners ("Meysan") and Arkan Legal Consultants Group ("Arkan"), two Kuwait-based highly recognized law firms, will join forces as of January 1, 2022, to give clients the combined benefit of two first class, client-focused law firms, representing one of the largest law firm mergers in the Middle East's Legal market in the past decade. The combined firm will operate under the name Meysan Partners. "We are delighted to announce this merger with Arkan, by joining forces, our clients will benefit from the collective talent and resources of two market-leading firms, which will in turn help ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Meysan Partners

2 Kuwaiti Firms Merge to Create 53-Lawyer Outfit

Despite political difficulties, Kuwait is a highly lucrative market gaining an increasing amount of attention from international law firms.
