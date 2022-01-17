Meysan Partners and Arkan Legal Consultants Group announce merger

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 17 gennaio 2022) KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/("") and(""), two Kuwait-based highly recognized law firms, will join forces as of January 1, 2022, to give clients the combined benefit of two first class, client-focused law firms, representing one of the largest law firms in the Middle East'smarket in the past decade. The combined firm will operate under the name. "We are delighted tothiswith, by joining forces, our clients will benefit from the collective talent and resources of two market-leading firms, which will in turn help ...