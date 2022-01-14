GHM Group to focus increasingly on digital technologies and international partnerships (Di venerdì 14 gennaio 2022) Refocus with new main shareholder / Growing application and sales opportunities for GHM products in renewable energies HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
After the investment company GENUI acquired a majority stake in GHM Group, the measurement and control technology company is refocusing itself: With the support of its entrepreneurial main shareholder, the GHM Group will focus its know-how and the associated product range of applications for industry and the environment as well as handheld devices for measurement and control technology more strongly on digital technologies. Furthermore, the company will continue to expand its international footprint and increase its cooperation with partner companies – especially in Europe, but also in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
After the investment company GENUI acquired a majority stake in GHM Group, the measurement and control technology company is refocusing itself: With the support of its entrepreneurial main shareholder, the GHM Group will focus its know-how and the associated product range of applications for industry and the environment as well as handheld devices for measurement and control technology more strongly on digital technologies. Furthermore, the company will continue to expand its international footprint and increase its cooperation with partner companies – especially in Europe, but also in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : GHM Group
GHM Group to focus increasingly on digital technologies and international partnerships13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - After the investment company GENUI acquired a majority stake in GHM Group, the measurement and control technology company is refocusing itself: With the support of its ...
GHM Group to focus increasingly on digital technologies and international partnerships13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - After the investment company GENUI acquired a majority stake in GHM Group, the measurement and control technology company is refocusing itself: With the support of its ...
Quota di mercato di Sensore di livello punto igienico Dimensione del settore 2021, tendenze globali, impatto di COVID-19, crescita dell'analisi dei giocatori chiave, domanda imminente, opportunità di business, entrate, margine lordo e previsioni 2026 – SETTENEWS
GHM GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GHM Group