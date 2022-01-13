Logitech Litra Glow - la Streaming Light Premium dotata di TrueSoft ...KIRBY E LA TERRA PERDUTA IN ARRIVO A MARZOWiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileL'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchBeats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGUltime Blog

BenevolentAI announces 3-year collaboration expansion with AstraZeneca focused on systemic lupus erythematosus and heart failure

Two novel targets identified through the existing collaboration have already been added to ...

BenevolentAI announces 3-year collaboration expansion with AstraZeneca focused on systemic lupus erythematosus and heart failure (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) Two novel targets identified through the existing collaboration have already been added to AstraZeneca's portfolio LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

BenevolentAI, a leading clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, has expanded its AI-driven drug discovery collaboration with AstraZeneca, doubling the number of disease areas being explored through the partnership. The three-year expansion includes an upfront payment, research funding, development milestone payments and tiered royalties on future revenues. The expansion builds on the collaboration initiated in 2019 and adds systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and heart failure (HF) to ...
All of BenevolentAI's 20+ in - house drug programmes are platform - generated, discovered and developed using the company's AI and machine learning tools. This includes a novel target for treating ...

