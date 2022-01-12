China-Laos railway drives faster development of Yunnan's Yuxi (Di mercoledì 12 gennaio 2022) Yuxi, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On January 3, the China-Laos international freight train service had been put into operation for one month, sending 670,000 passenger trips and transporting 170,000 tons of goods, with the value exceeding 500 million yuan (about 78.5 million U.S. dollars). Yuxi City in southwest China'sYunnan Province has a 145-km-long section of the 1,035-kilometer China-Laos railway, with five stations crossing the city's downtown, Yuxi, Eshan, Yanhe, Huanian and Yuanjiang. As of December 23, 2021, the number of passenger trips passing Yuxi Station had exceeded 85,000. Since the first international freight transport train in Yuxi was sent ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : China Laos
Unità e cooperazione per lo sviluppo comuneChina Railway Express Nei primi 10 mesi del 2021, il volume totale dell'import - export tra la Cina ... Non molto tempo fa la ferrovia Cina - Laos, con i suoi 1035 chilometri di lunghezza, è stata ...
La Cina tiene nascosta la trappola del debito. Report Atlantic Council... China Development Bank e altre istituzioni finanziarie che hanno contribuito a finanziare oltre 3 ... il cui debito estero è per il 30% verso Pechino, il Congo, ma anche gli Stati asiatici del Laos e ...
