Emaar Welcomes 2022 With Sensational New Year's 'Eve of Wonders' Celebrations in Downtown Dubai (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - Dubai, UAE, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Emaar, the UAE's globally renowned and recognised integrated real estate development company, hosted a monumental New Year's Eve celebration in Downtown Dubai to ring in 2022 in style. Living up to its "Eve of Wonders" theme, Emaar's display provided a wondrous visual extravaganza of pyrotechnics choreographed to a light and laser show brought to life through Burj Khalifa's massive LED façade, and synchronised With The Dubai Fountain. With the world watching on, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai sky were illuminated With a display unlike any other, as approximately three billion people tuned in to watch the iconic event – making it
