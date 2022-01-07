AEW: Road Dogg vuole riformare i New Age Outlaws alla corte di Tony Khan (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) Licenziato in questi giorni dalla WWE, Road Dogg è ufficialmente un free agent sia come wrestler che come producer. Noto soprattutto per il passato nei New Age Outlaws assieme a Billy Gunn all’interno della D-Generation X, il wrestler non vede l’ora di riformare il celebre team anche in All Elite Wrestling dove il suo ex partner lavora dagli albori. Il tweet di Road Dogg This light bill ain’t gonna pay itself!— Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) January 7, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
La WWE ha licenziato William Regal: finisce un'era a NXT... tra cui "Road Dogg" Jesse James. Tutti fedelissimi a Triple H e alla sua visione originaria del ... Decisione che senza dubbio ha portato Kyle O'Reilly ad approdare in AEW e che, secondo alcuni, ...
