AEW | Road Dogg vuole riformare i New Age Outlaws alla corte di Tony Khan

AEW Road
Licenziato in questi giorni dalla WWE, Road Dogg è ufficialmente un free agent sia come wrestler ...

La WWE ha licenziato William Regal: finisce un'era a NXT

... tra cui "Road Dogg" Jesse James. Tutti fedelissimi a Triple H e alla sua visione originaria del ... Decisione che senza dubbio ha portato Kyle O'Reilly ad approdare in AEW e che, secondo alcuni, ...
