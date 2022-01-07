Abbott Announces Future of Biowearables at Consumer Electronics Show (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) - The company announced it's developing a new category of Consumer Biowearables called Lingo, which is being designed to track key signals in the body – such as glucose, ketones, and lactate – to help people better understand their general health and take action - Abbott is the first healthcare company to headline the Consumer Electronics Show, with Chairman and CEO Robert Ford presenting alongside scientists and inventors, industry partners, influencers and people who use Abbott health tech LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Making CES history, Abbott (NYSE: ABT) presented a keynote at the most influential tech event in the world, the first healthcare company ever to do so. Abbott Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert B. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Abbott Announces Future of Biowearables at Consumer Electronics ShowA Human Focus Beyond those who demonstrated the human impact of Abbott's sensors, Mr. Ford was joined on stage by people whose lives were impacted by Abbott devices, partners who rallied to provide ...
Deep Knowledge Group Announces Launch of New Strategic Project: Quant Biomarkers Company in Basel, Switzerland... InsurTech and InvestTech BASEL, Switzerland-(BUSINESS WIRE)- Deep Knowledge Group announces the ... Abbott Life Sciences) to lead the development of key validated biomarker technologies for several ...
Glucose, ketones and lactate – Abbott’s new biowearables will measure them allIn a historic CES for the pharmaceutical major, CEO Robert Ford announces the launch of ‘Lingo’, designed to track key signals in the body. Glucose, ketones and lactate – Abbott’s new biowearables ...
