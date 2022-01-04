CES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorFederfarm : accordo Ffp2 a 75 centCovid : Omicron in 28,4% campioni acque reflueHong Kong : condannata a 15 mesi carcere Hang TungGuida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

For the first time in medical history | an autonomous drone helps save the life of a cardiac arrest patient

For the first time in medical history, a drone has played a crucial part in saving a life during a sudden cardiac arrest.

For the first time in medical history, a drone has played a crucial part in saving a life during a sudden cardiac arrest. The world unique achievement took place in Trollhättan, Sweden in December of 2021, when an Everdrone autonomous drone delivered a defibrillator that helped save the life of a 71-year-old man. "This is a truly revolutionary technology that needs to be implemented all over", says the patient who now has made a full recovery. GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Everdrone's Emergency medical Aerial Delivery service (EMADE), an innovative link in the chain of life-saving

Everdrone's Emergency medical Aerial Delivery service (EMADE), an innovative link in the chain of life-saving ...
