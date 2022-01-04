For the first time in medical history, an autonomous drone helps save the life of a cardiac arrest patient (Di martedì 4 gennaio 2022) For the first time in medical history, a drone has played a crucial part in saving a life during a sudden cardiac arrest. The world unique achievement took place in Trollhättan, Sweden in December of 2021, when an Everdrone autonomous drone delivered a defibrillator that helped save the life of a 71-year-old man. "This is a truly revolutionary technology that needs to be implemented all over", says the patient who now has made a full recovery. GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/



