Emma Watson | Why I Almost Left the ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise Midway

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 30 dicembre 2021). David Fisher/ShutterstockHogwarts without Hermione?opened up about why shewalked away from the Harry Potterafter 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Everything to Know About theReunion Special Read article “You were considering pulling out,” Rupert Grint, who played’s friend and eventual love interest, Ron Weasley, said during a sneak peek of HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special via ET Canada. “I’ve never really spoken to you about that.”, 31, explained what made her second guess continuing as muggle Hermione for the final four films, saying, “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever ...