Girls’ Trip! Chrishell Stause Heads to Mexico With Emma After Jason Split (Di martedì 28 dicembre 2021) Vacation mode, activated! Chrishell Stause jetted off to Mexico for a girl’s trip — and pre-birthday celebrations — With Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan following her Split from Jason Oppenheim. “I just slept eleven hours and woke up to this!” the 40-year-old realtor wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 27, giving fans a glimpse of her view of Cabo San Lucas. “If grateful, excited and please don’t bother was a person … you girl right here.” Stause added a Dolly Parton emoji With the words, “I’m in heaven” to the photo of the poolside lounge chairs that overlook the ocean. The ladies arrived in Mexico one day prior to kick off Hernan’s birthday festivities ahead of her big day on Wednesday, December ...Leggi su cityroma
