Hiddenfjord Wins 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award for 94% Reduction in Carbon Emissions (Di martedì 21 dicembre 2021) Atlantic Salmon Farmer Wins Its Second Honor After Switching from Air Freight to Sea SØRVÁGUR, Faroe Islands, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Hiddenfjord, a family-owned company from the Faroe Islands providing fresh salmon to North America and Europe, has won a 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Award. Hiddenfjord was recognized by SEAL (which stands for Sustainability, Environmental Achievement, and Leadership) in the category of Environmental Initiatives for the company's dramatic Reduction in transportation-related CO2 Emissions, which dropped 94% when they switched from air freight to sea freight last year. "Our core value is Sustainability, and our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
