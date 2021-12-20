Perché i produttori di smartphone stanno progressivamente aumentando ...Tifone Rai Filippine : bilancio di 208 mortiMyanmar : a luglio 2021 esecuzioni massa10 modi per rendere più confortevole un materasso scadenteIn Australia si schianta aereo : 4 i mortiQuali sono le cause del dolore al collo e del mal di testa?Uwant B100-E : Lo Smacchiatore Multifunzionale a vaporeLG: PRESENTA I MONITOR ULTRAFINE OLED PRO 2022Pull up bar: le trazioni alla sbarra di cui non potrai più fare a menoLG: LE NUOVE SOUNDBAR TRASFORMANO L’HOME ENTERTAINMENTUltime Blog

ChurnZero Establishes New European Headquarters to Support Global Growth (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) Customer Success software provider, ChurnZero, announces plans to open a new office in the Netherlands to Support Global expansion efforts in 2022. WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, today announced that it is establishing and investing in a new office in Amsterdam to help accelerate its Global Growth. The new office will Support existing international clients, while also serving as a primary office for business development throughout Europe. "Over the last few years, our customer base outside of North America has grown significantly," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and Co-founder of ChurnZero. "International expansion is a key focus area and we decided that the Netherlands was the best choice for us and ...
ChurnZero Establishes New European Headquarters to Support Global Growth

Customer Success software provider, ChurnZero, announces plans to open a new office in the Netherlands to support global expansion efforts in 2022.
