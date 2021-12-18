Inside Lindsay Lohan and Fiance Bader Shammas’ Private Romance: Pics (Di sabato 18 dicembre 2021) Forever kind of love! Lindsay Lohan surprised fans when she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021 — after keeping their relationship very Private for two years. The Mean Girls star was first linked to the businessman in 2019 after relocating to Dubai five years prior. Lohan opened up about what her dream man looked like in 2019 but didn’t say whether she had already found someone who fit the bill. “I want to date a guy that’s a businessman — doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media, and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff,” the Georgia Rules actress told Howard Stern at the time. “I think it will happen when it’s meant to happen.” It wasn’t until February 2020 that Lohan shared a photo of her man via social media. “Such a magical ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Inside Lindsay
Lucy Hale: 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot Is Both 'Depressing' and 'An Honor'Lucy Hale: Inside a Day in My Life Read article "When I was doing Pretty Little Liars , I was ...with Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre - Sacasa and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writer Lindsay ...
Rooney Mara And Richard Jenkins Take You Inside Guillermo Del Toro's Nightmare Alley - Exclusive InterviewRooney Mara and Richard Jenkins are just two parts of Guillermo del Toro's latest ensemble. They spoke to Looper about the haunting world of "Nightmare Alley." ...
Lindsay Lohan Allegedly Unrecognizable After Going Overboard On Plastic Surgeries, Anonymous Source WarnsIs Lindsay Lohan planning to splurge on a laundry list of cosmetic surgeries before her wedding day? One tabloid claims Lohan has big plans for her wedding look. Here’s what we know about Lohan’s ...
Inside LindsaySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inside Lindsay