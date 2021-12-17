ICW | Info e Card finale Pandemonium XIX

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 17 dicembre 2021) Lee ladiXIX, in programma Domenica 19 Dicembre a San Paolo d’Argon (BG): ICWXIX – La Notte dove nascono LeggendeDomenica 19 Dicembre – San Paolo d’Argon (BG)Centro Sportivo Comunale – Via Bartolomeo Colleoni 3 Inizio Ore 20.00 – Ingresso Interi 12,00 € ; Ridotti Under12 8,00 € No Rules Match for Campione Italiano Wrestling ICW – Alessandro Corleone (c) Vs Kobra w/Taurus Fatal 4 Way Match for Titolo Interregionale ICW – Doblone (c) Vs Charlie Kid Vs Emanuel El Gringo Vs Gabriel Bach Triple Treat Match for Titolo Femminile ICW – Electra (c) Vs Mary Cooper Vs Queen Maya Dog Collar Match for ICW Fight Forever Title – Lupo (c) Vs Dennis Ladder Match for Titolo Pesi Leggeri ICW (Decision Match) – Bjorn Vs Mark Reed Vs ...