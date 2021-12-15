H3 Dynamics Readies Hydrogen Propulsion for Electric Aviation | Begins Unmanned Flight Tests in France

(Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) TOULOUSE,, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/H3' Toulouse team have completed wind tunnelof a long-rangetest aircraft, in preparation of first tests within the next 2 months. Pioneered by H3and ISAE-Supaero in 2018, the MERMOZ program received support from the Occitanie Region inand the European Fund for Regional Development. Next phases of the Mermoz program will add-on small local companies from Toulouse, including drone maker Delair to support on long-rangeoperations. In 2018, H3filed international patents for full-scale distributedand refueling systems for ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dynamics Readies

H3 Dynamics' Toulouse team have completed wind tunnel tests of a long-range unmanned hydrogen test aircraft, in preparation of first test flights within the next 2 months. Pioneered by H3 Dynamics and ...New Century AIM VCT 2 Net Asset Value (s)As at the close on the 30th November 2021 and based on mid market prices, the net asset value of the New Century AIM VCT 2 was 81p per share. Contacts New Cent ...