H3 Dynamics Readies Hydrogen Propulsion for Electric Aviation, Begins Unmanned Flight Tests in France
H3 Dynamics Readies Hydrogen Propulsion for Electric Aviation, Begins Unmanned Flight Tests in FranceH3 Dynamics' Toulouse team have completed wind tunnel tests of a long-range unmanned hydrogen test aircraft, in preparation of first test flights within the next 2 months. Pioneered by H3 Dynamics and ...
