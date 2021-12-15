RUGBY 22 | All Blacks RevealGTA Online: The Contract - ora disponibileWARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseGiovanna Jenny Cantarero : trovato morto presunto omicida Sebastiano ...LG: AL CES 2022 “THE BETTER LIFE YOU DESERVE”Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileUltime Blog

H3 Dynamics Readies Hydrogen Propulsion for Electric Aviation | Begins Unmanned Flight Tests in France

TOULOUSE, France, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H3 Dynamics' Toulouse team have completed wind tunnel ...

H3 Dynamics Readies Hydrogen Propulsion for Electric Aviation, Begins Unmanned Flight Tests in France (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) TOULOUSE, France, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

H3 Dynamics' Toulouse team have completed wind tunnel Tests of a long-range Unmanned Hydrogen test aircraft, in preparation of first test Flights within the next 2 months. Pioneered by H3 Dynamics and ISAE-Supaero in 2018, the MERMOZ program received support from the Occitanie Region in France and the European Fund for Regional Development. Next phases of the Mermoz program will add-on small local companies from Toulouse, including drone maker Delair to support on long-range Flight operations. In 2018, H3 Dynamics filed international patents for full-scale distributed Hydrogen Propulsion and refueling systems for ...
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Dynamics Readies

