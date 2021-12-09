SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCElectrolux Slow Cooker Pentola Elettrica in Acciaio Inox -45% Sconti ...50 Mascherine FFP2 Certificate Made in Italy -36% Sconti e OfferteGOOGLE STADIA È ORA DISPONIBILE SUI PIÙ RECENTI SMART TV LGTrust lancia la webcam professionale 4K UHD TW-350Horizon Zero Dawn - aumento prestazioni fino al 50% con NVIDIA DLSSNintendo Switch - record di venditeUltime Blog

The Fall of the House Usher | Mark Hamill tra i protagonisti della serie di Mike Flanagan

The Fall
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©
Mike Flanagan ha annunciato i primi protagonisti della nuova serie The Fall of the House Usher, tra cui ...

The Fall of the House Usher: Mark Hamill tra i protagonisti della serie di Mike Flanagan (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Mike Flanagan ha annunciato i primi protagonisti della nuova serie The Fall of the House Usher, tra cui Mark Hamill e Carla Gugino. Mike Flanagan ha svelato i primi membri del cast di The Fall of the House of Usher, la nuova miniserie prodotta per Netflix e tra i nomi ci sono anche quelli di Mark Hamill e Carla Gugino. Il regista e produttore ha svelato che le riprese del progetto stanno per iniziare e nella giornata di domani verranno annunciati altri protagonisti. Su Twitter Mike Flanagan, reduce dal successo di Midnight Mass, ha ...
Esce oggi After The Fall: release trailer e prime immagini del nuovo survival in VR

L’attesissimo VR co-op survival action fps After the Fall è disponibile da oggi, e con il gioco arriva anche il trailer di lancio.
