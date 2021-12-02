Buying NFTs With Credit Card -- Now a Reality (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Switchere, a licensed online crypto exchange, announced the integration of Concordium's native payment token, the CCD. Switchere is supporting SpaceSeven which allows users to create, buy, and sell NFTs. SpacesSeven's NFT platform is built on Concordium, a leading public decentralized blockchain. Thanks to this collaboration, you can now directly purchase NFTs at SpaceSeven With your Credit or debit Card. SpaceSeven's NFT platform was launched on November 23, 2021, at 4:20 PM CET. Built on the Concordium blockchain, SpaceSeven's platform offers top-notch tech thanks to the features that Concordium offers, i.e. affordable gas payments, scalability, and identification of the parties trading, which are necessary for the functioning of the SpaceSeven ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
