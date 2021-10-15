Call of Duty Vanguard - Trailer di annuncio di ZombiGTA Online: ricompense triple in Sumo e prima maglietta in gioco per ...Marco Cattaneo : Le critiche per i disservizi di Dazn sono una fitta ...MusicMan Sound Glasses Sports BT-X59 RecensioneCOD Vanguard Zombi - Il nuovo capitolo della saga dell'Etere oscuroIl cinema in casa firmato SonySkul: The Hero Slayer arriva il 21 di ottobreLa figlia di Steve Jobs diseredata dalla madre : questa eredità ...Esplosione albergo 5 stelle in Alto Adige : 9 feritiBATTLEFIELD 2042 - TRAILER REVEAL DI HAZARD ZONEUltime Blog

Responsibly produced palm oil plays significant role in balanced animal diet

MADRID, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatty acids sourced from sustainably-produced palm oil can and ...

Responsibly produced palm oil plays significant role in balanced animal diet (Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021)

Fatty acids sourced from sustainably-produced palm oil can and should play an essential role in meeting Europe's large animal feed requirements, given their essential role in balanced diets, as well as their disease-preventing properties. Earlier this year, Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) rebranded its animal feed supplements in Spain under the GoNutri brand. The GoNutri brand of Responsibly produced palm-based animal feed supplements offers two key product ranges - GoNutri Energy (palmitic acid) and GoNutri Protect (lauric acid and monolaurin).   Irene Trigueros, Senior Commercial Manager, said: "Europe is a key growth market for the ...
