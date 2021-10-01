50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

(Di venerdì 1 ottobre 2021)Mayor Tommaso Minervini said "plaudits to the magistrates and the police for today's actions safeguarding legality. "This is tangible proof that the State and the institutions are working ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : euros seized

Il Fatto Quotidiano

ROME, OCT 1 - Italian police on Fridaysome 50 millionin assets from the best - known construction entrepreneur in the Puglia city of Molfetta outside Bari, a former drug trafficker. Real estate, company shares, current ...... generally between 1,000 and 3,000, police said. The victims promptly paid out via postal ... A number of credit and debit cards have beenas well. .