YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL IN USCITA QUESTO INVERNOMafia : caccia al boss Messina Denaro in SiciliaWiko: oggi 1 ottobre sconti su Power U20 e Power U10Sony acquisisce Bluepoint GamesFar Cry 6: colonna sonora originale ora disponibileGTA Online: ricompense triple nelle missioni di Lamar e nelle gare ...Terraria - L'aggiornamento Joruney's End è disponibile su consoleLanciato BlueStacks X (beta) primo servizio di cloud gaming per ...Wild Guns Reloaded - aperti i preordiniGiochi EA in streaming su GeForce NOWUltime Blog

50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

Molfetta Mayor Tommaso Minervini said plaudits to the magistrates and the police for today's actions ...

zazoom
Commenta
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman (Di venerdì 1 ottobre 2021) Molfetta Mayor Tommaso Minervini said "plaudits to the magistrates and the police for today's actions safeguarding legality. "This is tangible proof that the State and the institutions are working ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : euros seized

50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

ROME, OCT 1 - Italian police on Friday seized some 50 million euros in assets from the best - known construction entrepreneur in the Puglia city of Molfetta outside Bari, a former drug trafficker. Real estate, company shares, current ...

77 probed for scamming religious institutes across Italy

... generally between 1,000 and 3,000 euros, police said. The victims promptly paid out via postal ... A number of credit and debit cards have been seized as well. .
Raffaele Mincione, sequestrati cellulari e tablet del finanziere per l’inchiesta sul palazzo di Londra…  Il Fatto Quotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : euros seized
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : euros seized euros seized from Molfetta businessman