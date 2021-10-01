50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman (Di venerdì 1 ottobre 2021) Molfetta Mayor Tommaso Minervini said "plaudits to the magistrates and the police for today's actions safeguarding legality. "This is tangible proof that the State and the institutions are working ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessmanROME, OCT 1 - Italian police on Friday seized some 50 million euros in assets from the best - known construction entrepreneur in the Puglia city of Molfetta outside Bari, a former drug trafficker. Real estate, company shares, current ...
77 probed for scamming religious institutes across Italy... generally between 1,000 and 3,000 euros, police said. The victims promptly paid out via postal ... A number of credit and debit cards have been seized as well. .
