Box Office | ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Hits Wrong Notes as ‘Shang-Chi’ Stays No 1

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 26 settembre 2021) “DearHansen,” the Universal Pictures adaptation of the smash Broadway musical, didn’t strike a chord with moviegoers. Marred by negative reviews and COVID-19 concerns, the film fell short of expectations and collected a muted $7.5 million from 3,365 North American theaters in its debut. Industry experts predicted the movie musical would make at least L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.