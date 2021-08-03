Below Deck Med’s Malia Didn’t Like Lexi’s Apology: It’s the ‘Best’ We’ll Get (Di martedì 3 agosto 2021) Not impressed! Malia White is not happy with Lexi Wilson’s Apology following their altercation on season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Below Deck’s Biggest Drama Through the Years Read article The TV personality, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 28, that Lexi, 29, Didn’t appear to be “completely” sincere when she spoke to the Lady Michelle crew about her breakdown, which played out during the July 26 episode of the Bravo series. “I think she was kind of Like, ‘Yeah, whatever. I don’t remember. I’m sorry. ...Leggi su cityroma
Mathew Shea Seemingly Quits 'Below Deck Mediterranean' After Crew FightNot enough cooks in the kitchen! Following a heated crew night out, Mathew Shea packed up his things and left Lady Michelle without anyone knowing during the Monday, July 26, episode of Below Deck Mediterranean . Below Deck's Biggest Drama Through the Years Read article "They can find some f"ker to do their s"t. Good luck. You'll have some f"king asshole chef now," Mathew said to the ...
Emmy 2021: The Mandalorian e The Crown guidano con 24 nominations... Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef MIGLIOR REALITY GENERE COMPETITION The Amazing Race Nailed It! RuPaul's Drag Race Top Chef The Voice UNSTRUCTURED REALITY Becoming (Disney+) Below Deck (...
Lower Decks è un tributo ironico e ricco di citazioni all universo di Star Trek Wired Italia
Il servizio streaming dedicato ai reality hayu arriva su Xbox in 22 PaesiCon una varietà di app tra cui Disney+, Netflix, YouTube e Prime Video già disponibili al download, i fan di Xbox non sono mai stati a corto di modalità di intrattenimento al di fuori delle sessioni d ...
