AEW Cm Punk e Daniel Bryan firmano per la All Elite Wrestling ?

AEW Punk
AEW Cm Punk e Daniel Bryan firmano per la All Elite Wrestling ? (Di sabato 24 luglio 2021) AEW Cm Punk e Daniel Bryan firmano per la ALL
AEW Cm Punk e Daniel Bryan firmano per la All Elite Wrestling

AEW Cm Punk e Daniel Bryan firmano per la All Elite Wrestling ? Cm Punk return in AEW, Daniel Bryan is #ALLElite. Cm Punk is #AllElite.

AEW: La WWE ha saputo della firma di CM Punk

La notizia del giorno anzi forse del mese è la firma di CM Punk con la AEW, che secondo Ring Side News è avvenuta qualche ora fa. La Newsletter del Wrestling Observer ha rivelato che la WWE ha saputo ...
