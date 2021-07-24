AEW Cm Punk e Daniel Bryan firmano per la All Elite Wrestling ? (Di sabato 24 luglio 2021) AEW Cm Punk e Daniel Bryan firmano per la ALL ...Leggi su spettacoloitaliano
CM Punk in AEW: trovato l'accordo - AEW: La WWE ha saputo della firma di CM Punk - AEW: CM Punk avrebbe già firmato in mattinata
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AEW Punk
AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2, highlights e risultati: c'è stato un cambio di titolo... highlights e risultati La card di AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2 si presentava forse meno ... che vi ricordiamo è vicinissima a firmare sia CM Punk che Daniel Bryan, una delle più divertenti di ...
L'AEW tenta il colpaccio: vicino il debutto di CM Punk e Daniel Bryan?Dalla WWE alla AEW, arrivano Bryan e Punk? Per quanto riguarda Daniel Bryan, invece, la sua firma dovrebbe essere già assicurata al 100%. L'ex campione ha disputato il suo ultimo match in WWE nella ...
AEW Cm Punk e Daniel Bryan firmano per la All Elite WrestlingAEW Cm Punk e Daniel Bryan firmano per la All Elite Wrestling ? Cm Punk return in AEW, Daniel Bryan is #ALLElite. Cm Punk is #AllElite.
AEW: La WWE ha saputo della firma di CM PunkLa notizia del giorno anzi forse del mese è la firma di CM Punk con la AEW, che secondo Ring Side News è avvenuta qualche ora fa. La Newsletter del Wrestling Observer ha rivelato che la WWE ha saputo ...
