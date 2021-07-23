Vaticano : Why is Pope Francis celebrating a day for grandparents and the elderly? (Di venerdì 23 luglio 2021) 31, when he announced the establishment of the special day, Francis said, "The Holy Spirit still stirs up thoughts and words of wisdom in the elderly today." "Their voice is precious because it sings ...Leggi su ilsismografo
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vaticano Why
Vaticano : Why is Pope Francis celebrating a day for grandparents and the elderly?When Pope Francis celebrates the first - ever World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly on July 25, he will be elevating a theme that he has sought to promote since his inauguration homily as pope in ...
da leggere: El Papa che s'illude di aver cancellato la Messa... 2020) e di Peter Kwasniewski, Noble Beauty, Transcendent Holiness: Why the Modern Age Needs the ... ma del Concilio Vaticano II, con l'affermazione infondata e insostenibile che abbia tradito la ...
Ddl Zan, Renzi “Autogol Vaticano, le leggi si fanno nelle Camere” Padova News
Vaticano WhySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Vaticano Why