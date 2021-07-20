Community Redevelopment Acquires Real Estate Assets in the Washington DC Region

(Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) ... CWNR) ('the Company'), aorienteddeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in primary and secondary metropolitan markets, announced today that it has signed a ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Community Redevelopment

MIAMI, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba(OTC: CWNR) ('the Company'), aoriented real estate developer targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in primary and secondary metropolitan markets, announced ...MIAMI, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. Dba, Inc (OTC Pink: CWNR), aoriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets, announced today that it ...