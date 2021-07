‘Space Jam | A New Legacy’ Set to Dunk on ‘Black Widow’ at Weekend Box Office

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 18 luglio 2021) Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is poised to steal the boxball away from “Black Widow” this, with a projected North American 3-day gross of $32 million. The basketball movie, a standalone sequel to 1996’s “Space Jam,” brought in $13.1 million from 3,965 locations on Friday, scoring Warner Bros.’ largest pandemic L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.