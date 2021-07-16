ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft

(Di venerdì 16 luglio 2021) ...), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, and creative, fields across the commercial and government sectors, announced today theof ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ASGN Incorporated

Culturale Channel

Continua a leggereAnnounces Acquisition of IndraSoft Business Wire Business Wire - 16 Luglio 2021 Acquisition significantly expands the Company's customer base and relationships ...Acquisition significantly expands the Company's customer base and relationships with the Air Force, DISA, and Army Intelligence RICHMOND, Va.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-(NYSE:), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, and creative, fields across the commercial and government sectors, announced ...